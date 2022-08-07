NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say.

Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.

The complainant said three men had walked in and stolen items from at least one vehicle on the property. When confronted, one of the men — 22-year-old Noel Dejesus of Manchester — allegedly pulled a gun on the owner.

The men fled in a white Jeep Wrangler, which state troopers witnessed on the road. After refusing to stop a pursuit ensued, with local Montville and Ledyard police departments aiding the efforts. A Montvile officer deployed Stop Sticks in the area of Route 2A and Route 12 in Preston, causing the Jeep to come to a stop near Norwich State Hospital.

Two of the men fled, but were arrested by responding state troopers and Montville officers. The firearm, which had an obliterated serial number according to police, was recovered at the scene. All three men were transported to State Troop E and processed.





(From left to right) Norwich’s Dionte Barker and Ishmael Fussell, and Manchester’s Noel Dejesus face a combined 17 charges for an armed robbery that ended in a police chase Saturday morning.

The men were charged with the following:

Dejesus received eight different charges.

Robbery in the First Degree

Threatening in the First Degree

Interfering with an Officer

Breach of Peace Second Degree

Larceny in the Sixth Degree

Alteration of a Firearm Identification

Carrying of Pistol w/o Permit

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree.

Dejesus was held on a $250,000.00 bond.

19-year-old, Dionte Barker, of Norwich received seven different charges.

Interfering with an Officer

Larceny in the Sixth Degree

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Engaging Police in Pursuit

Evading Responsibility

Reckless Driving

Penalty for Illegal Possession

Barker was held on a $25,000.00 bond.

22-year-old, Ishmael Fussel, of Norwich, received two different charges.

Larceny in the Sixth Degree

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Fussel was held on a $10,000.00 bond.

All are expected to appear in New London Superior Court on Aug. 8.