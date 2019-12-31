Police, community looking for answers after man shot, killed neighbor’s dog

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man shot and killed a neighbors dog in Seymour the day after Christmas. Tuesday, the community is grieving and police are searching for answers.

The Seymour neighborhood in the area of Grand Street and First Avenue is usually filled with people who love to walk their dogs. But last week, a man shot and killed a German Shepherd at the intersection.

The incident has left the neighborhood numb.

Some residents in shock, others saying something like this is “beyond belief.”

Derrick Ruiz lives down the street from where the incident happened: “I just can’t imagine walking into the scene and seeing what happened to this poor dog.”

The Deputy Police Chief telling News 8 off camera the investigation is getting started, but the details are under wraps at the moment.

Speculation in the neighborhood and on social media is that the man who pulled the trigger does not like animals and that the shooting was premeditated.

But, several neighbors told News 8 off-camera they know the man and they don’t think that’s true.

Woodbridge Animal Control is helping Seymour Police with this investigation. No one would go on camera, but off camera they told me this incident may have been one of self-defense. That the man who was accused of shooting this dog was walking 3 other dogs and the dog who was shot and killed jumped the fence at his home into the street approaching his dogs and his wife.

No official confirmation on any theories yet.

Seymour Police telling News 8 they’re checking their records to find out if they’ve received complaints about the dog in the past.

Police and the family hope someone has surveillance video.

As police sort out why this happened, neighbors have a message of hope and prayer for the family grieving the loss of their four-legged friend.