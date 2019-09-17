LIVE NOW /
Police: Connecticut man neglected elderly, sick mother

by: The Associated Press

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut man who was supposed to be caring for his severely ill 85-year-old mother instead let her wallow in squalor in a home without heat or running water.

Police say 64-year-old James Irving Madsen is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to persons following his arrest Monday.

Police started investigating when they went to Madsen’s North Canaan home on Feb. 24 after getting a call from a relative.

Police say they found Madsen’s mother, Catherine Madsen, in bed with bed sores, soaked in urine and covered with dirty sheets.

She was brought to a hospital where she died the next day of congestive heart failure.

The case was not in online court records and it was not clear of Madsen had an attorney.

