EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police spent years trying to identify a Jane Doe, now known as Patricia Newsom, who was found bound, gagged and wrapped in a tarp in a drainage ditch along Frontage Road on Aug. 16, 1975. Police are now asking to speak with anyone who may have known Newsom.

Police say that their investigation is leading them up the east coast, and are asking anyone in the areas of Philadelphia, Vermont, New Jersey, New York, and Maine, for any information they may have, or if they crossed paths with Newsom in the 70s.

“With the task of identifying Patricia Newsom behind us, we are now able to focus on the circumstances leading up to her death,” said East Haven Police via Facebook.

Police say their goal is to be able to present the likely events that led to Newsom’s death to her family, who have never stopped seeking justice for her.