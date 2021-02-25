Police: Derby man listed in critical condition after shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night.

Officers say they responded to 300 North Avenue Thursday at 7:32 pm for a report of a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Auto Zone parts store.

Police located a 27-year-old Derby man who had been shot multiple times in the arm and abdomen. The man was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition..

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Migdalia Ayala at 203-581-5201 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.