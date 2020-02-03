Police: Driver who injured state trooper charged with DUI

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

Joseph Buzzanca (Connecticut State Police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man authorities say was drunk when he rear-ended a state police cruiser last summer, injuring a trooper and two others, has turned himself in.

State police say 33-year-old Joseph Buzzanca was charged Monday with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving under the influence and other offenses in connection with the crash on Interstate 95 in Fairfield last June.

He was freed on $50,000 bail pending a Feb. 11 court date. It couldn't be determined if he has an attorney.

Police say he struck the rear of the cruiser, which was assisting a disabled vehicle.

