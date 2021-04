HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- There are a handful of states that have already banned the religious exemption for childhood inoculations. Connecticut now joins Maine, New York, Mississippi, West Virginia, and California in doing so. Some parents and leaders not happy with the new law here in the Nutmeg State.

Katherine Kraemer-Prokop, the founder of CT Residents Against Medical Mandates, is still reeling from the passing of the bill. “I'm in shock. I don't think there's any way to prepare yourself for something like this. ”