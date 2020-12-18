Police found justified in killing of knife-wielding man

A prosecutor says a Connecticut police officer who shot a knife-wielding man to death in January was justified in using deadly force, but police agencies should take steps to improve how they deal with mentally ill people.

Ansonia Officer Brendon Nelson shot 30-year-old Michael Gregory in Ansonia in January as Gregory came at the officers with a knife. Danbury State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky said in a report released Friday that Nelson believed deadly force was necessary to protect himself and the other officers.

Gregory’s mother said her son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Sedensky recommended police have protocols in dealing with mentally ill people.