MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a burglary incident on Tuesday in the area of Clark Street and Pearl Hill Street.

Upon arrival, police say they observed a man fleeing the residence related to the possible break-in. The suspect was located a short distance away and was arrested.

Police identified the suspect as David Klash, 21 of Glastonbury. Klash has been charged with burglary. His bond is set at $5,000 and is due in court in January.