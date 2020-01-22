Police: Hartford man sentenced to federal prison for illegal gun possession

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials announced on Wednesday a Hartford resident was sent to federal prison for two years of illegal possession of a firearm.

According to officials, Llerald Carrasquillo, 28 of Hartford, was sentenced to two years of federal prison for the illegal possession.

Police say that in early 2019, they learned an unidentified individual addicted to opioids had traded firearms with Carrasquillo in exchange for fentanyl and heroin in Hartford.

Police authorized a search of Carrasquillo’s residence and found fentanyl and two 9mm handguns along with ammunition. One of the weapons was registered to Carrasquillo’s wife while the other was admitted by Carrasquillo to have been obtained through the trade mentioned.

Carrasquillo’s criminal history included two felony convictions for possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

He plead guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition and was released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to report to prison on March 23, 2020.