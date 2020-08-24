Police investigate 2 armed robberies on same East Lyme Road, just hours apart

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened on the same street in East Lyme, just hours apart.

Police say that the first robbery occurred on Sunday just after 7 p.m., when officers received a 911 call from a man reporting that he had been the victim of an armed robbery inside of a room at the Motel 6 on Flanders Road.

The victim told police that two men had entered the room and robbed a group of men at gunpoint, stealing electronics and jewelry, before fleeing in a small white vehicle with tinted windows and possibly a female driver.

The second robbery occurred on Monday morning just after 7 a.m. when officers received a 911 call from the Niantic Mobil, also on Flanders Road.

The caller told police that a masked man entered the store and displayed a knife, before taking cash from the register.

Photo of Mobil robbery suspect’s vehicle (East Lyme Police)

The suspect then fled the store and got into a car that was parked in the Starlight Inn parking lot.

Anyone with information on either robbery is urged to call East Lyme Police at 860-739-5900.