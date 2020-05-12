 

Police investigate after 21-year-old man shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that just after 2 p.m., officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim at a home on Bouchet Lane, near Eastern Street.

The victim is a 21-year-old New Haven man who is believed to have went to a Bouchet Lane to seek help, after being shot in the upper torso on Hemingway Street.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital for treatment. His identity and current condition were not yet released.

The shooting remains under investigation on both Bouchet Lane and Hemingway Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

