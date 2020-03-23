Police investigate after 3 people found dead in Norwalk garage

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a Norwalk garage on Monday morning.

Police say that at 7:35 a.m., officers responded to 8 Elizabeth Street after receiving a 911 hang-up call from the residence.

Upon arrival, officers found three people dead in a detached garage on the property.

Detectives are on scene and Elizabeth Street remains closed to traffic for the investigation at this time.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

The identities of the victims will not be released until family is notified.

Police ask anyone with information to call their tip line at 203-854-3111.