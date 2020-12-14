HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after an eight-year-old boy was shot in Hartford on Monday morning.

Hartford police confirm to News 8 that at around 11:35 a.m., the child was shot and injured on Vine Street.

When police arrive the victim was alert and conscious.

The victim was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment. He is listed in critical but stable condition. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say the child was alone in a room with the firearm at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating the incident as an accident.