Police investigate after man fatally shot in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was fatally shot just after midnight Saturday in Waterbury.

According to Waterbury Police Lieutenant David Silverio, officers arrived to a scene on Violet Street where a person had been reported shot at 12:04 a.m. At the scene officers discovered a large group surrounding a male victim lying on the ground.

It was determined the male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was unresponsive.

The unidentified male victim was rendered medical care by the responding officers, and ultimately transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 12:52 a.m.

The victim was subsequently released to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) where official identification is pending.

Assistance to this investigation was provided by the Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division, where empty cartridge casings were discovered in the area where the victim was located.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police detectives at (203) 574-6941 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at (203) 755-1234.