Police investigate after man shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

Police say that at around 2:11 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a shooting on Lombard Street at Maltby Street, in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. His identity and current condition are unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 203-946-6304.

