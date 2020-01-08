Police investigate after man stabbed in Norwich

Crime

by: Alex Ceneviva

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Norwich on Tuesday.

Police say that when officers responded to a report of a person stabbed on Main Street at North Main Street, they found a man injured.

The victim was subsequently treated and police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

There is no word on any suspects or what led up to the stabbing at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact detectives at 860-886-5561 ext. 3154.

