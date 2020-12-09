Police investigate after two men injured in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that at around 1:18 p.m., officers responded to the area of 241 Northridge Drive for the reports of shots fired and two people injured. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot injuries.

One man was hit by gunfire in the leg, while the other man was struck by gunfire in the hip. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions.

According to police, a vehicle that was damaged from gunfire was located, as well as several empty cartridge casings on the ground in the area. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to the scene for the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203)755-1234.