Police investigate armed robbery at Norwalk Chick-fil-A

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Norwalk Chick-fil-A early Friday morning.

Police say that at around 7 a.m., officers responded to the Chick-fil-A, at 467 Connecticut Avenue, for a robbery that had just taken place.

There were no injuries reported during the incident and it’s unclear how much money was taken.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. Detectives are asking anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them at 203-854-3011, or anonymously at 203-854-3011.