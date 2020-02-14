Police investigate Bridgeport homicide after man found shot in road

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in the road on Friday morning.

Police say that just after 9 a.m., a call came into the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center for a person possibly shot in the road in the 800th block of Kossuth Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man had been shot. Police then confirmed it as a homicide just before 9:30 a.m.

The scene is still be processed by police and witnesses are being interviewed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.