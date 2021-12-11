Police investigate multiple shootings on I-91, leaving two in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police and Hartford Police are investigating two shootings on I-91, leaving two people in critical condition early Saturday.

The first incident occurred at 2:11 a.m.

One driver called Troop H, reporting their car had been struck by gunfire while driving on I-91. They were near Exit 34 at the time. Although shots were fired at the car, no injuries were reported.

The second incident occurred roughly a half hour afterwards at approximately 2:43 a.m. Troop H responded to reports of a person wounded by gunshot on I-91 South near exit 33. Both State Troopers and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

The car was struck, as well as two adults located inside. They were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Central District Major Crimes is investigating the incidents, and Hartford Police is assisting the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay up to date with the News 8 app and WTNH.com for more details as they become available.