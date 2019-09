MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a day time residential burglary in Milford.

According to police, a male suspect entered the home when he broke a rear glass door on Saturday. The suspect ransacked a bedroom and took items before he left out the back door.

Pictures and videos of the incident are being released by police in the near future to assist the investigation.

Milford Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.