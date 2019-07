HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Police say that officers from the Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division are on scene of a shooting at 30 Meadow Street.

According to authorities, the victim is a 48-year-old man who is conscious and alert. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police just arriving at shooting on Meadow St in Hartford’s South End. Does not appear to be fatal. Comes just hours before Chiefs from major cities announce state assistance for fighting recent spurts ofviolence. pic.twitter.com/0errQB8rXu — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) July 23, 2019

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.