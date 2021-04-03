Police investigate shooting on Seymour Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting on Seymour Street early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 16 rounds in the area of 161 Seymour Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a scene consisting of multiple casings and blood. Officers then responded to an area hospital on the report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim.

Officials report that the victim sustained two non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police were not able to locate a suspect after canvassing the area.

Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Police report that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 as more information becomes available.