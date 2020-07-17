Police investigate shots fired between vehicles in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Meriden on Friday afternoon.

Police say that at around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Wall Street and Wall Street for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed were exchanging gunfire.

As a result, several vehicles and one home in the area were struck by that gunfire. However, there were no reports of any injuries.

Police are now seeking video surveillance that may have been recorded in the area, as well as any eye witnesses to the incident who haven’t come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 203-630-630-6252 or at 203-630-630-6252.