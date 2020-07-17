Police investigate shots fired between vehicles in Meriden

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MERIDEN POLICE_1537558915832.PNG.jpg

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Meriden on Friday afternoon.

Police say that at around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Wall Street and Wall Street for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed were exchanging gunfire.

As a result, several vehicles and one home in the area were struck by that gunfire. However, there were no reports of any injuries.

Police are now seeking video surveillance that may have been recorded in the area, as well as any eye witnesses to the incident who haven’t come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 203-630-630-6252 or at 203-630-630-6252.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury school district discusses back to school strategies

News /

Sen. Blumenthal calls for more funding for PPE for nursing home workers

News /

Police investigate fatal shooting in New Haven parking lot

News /

One man in critical, but stable condition from late-night New Haven shooting on Eastern Street

News /

Community, victims' families rally for peace after recent string of gun violence in New Haven

News /

Waterbury summer camps enact new safety measures to protect kids from COVID-19

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss