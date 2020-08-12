Police investigate shots fired outside East Haven home, no one hurt

Crime

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
East Haven Police_2243

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Kimberly Avenue near Pardee Place.

Police say at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, a man, who may have been wearing a wig, fired shots into a house. No one was hurt.

The person who lives in the home told police the suspect tried to get him to come outside before he began firing shots.

The suspect fled by car, possibly a gray sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Captain Joseph Murgo at jmurgo@easthavenpolice.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Free COVID-19 testing on New Haven green today

News /

Waterbury still cleaning up damage to their parks a week after Tropical Storm Isaias

News /

Research center in Milford set to participate in Pfizer clinical, human trial of COVID-19 vaccine

News /

Elderly woman injured after crashing car into East Haven building

News /

Stony Creek granite chosen to help create pedestrian, bike-friendly street improvements in New Haven

News /

Concerns over more kids testing positive for COVID-19 with school just around the corner

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss