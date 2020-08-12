Police investigate shots fired outside East Haven home, no one hurt

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Kimberly Avenue near Pardee Place.

Police say at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, a man, who may have been wearing a wig, fired shots into a house. No one was hurt.

The person who lives in the home told police the suspect tried to get him to come outside before he began firing shots.

The suspect fled by car, possibly a gray sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Captain Joseph Murgo at jmurgo@easthavenpolice.com