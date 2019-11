BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Bethel on Saturday morning.

According to police, the victim had reported to officers that the assault occurred on Midway Drive in the early morning hours.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear. There is also no word of any suspects at this time.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact detectives at 203-744-7900.