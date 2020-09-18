Man arrested after stabbing his mother to death in her Stratford home, police say

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 31-year-old man has been arrested after police said he stabbed his mother to death and then turned himself in.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, police went to 26 Baird Court after Thomas Walker went to the police department to report the incident.

Upon arrical, police found the victim, his mother, unresponsive in her home.

Walker was charged with murder.

He was held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport court on Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.

