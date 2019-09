NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after an officer was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

The incident occurred when the officer was on patrol on Long Wharf Drive. He was hit in the stomach by the passenger side mirror and hit in the knees by the side of the car.

The officer was released from the hospital early Sunday morning and is doing OK.

Police say the car was a black Nissan Rogue.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTNH for updates.