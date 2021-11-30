Police investigating carjackings in Cromwell and Middletown, warn people to be alert

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Cromwell are investigating a carjacking that happened at the Cumberland Farms on Monday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., the victim was parked in the parking lot when a car pulled up behind him and someone came out with a gun and stole his car. That Audi A4 was never found.

The stolen Range Rover, which the suspects reportedly used, was later found in East Hartford.

This all comes a day after there was another carjacking and armed robbery in Middletown, just a mile and a half up the road on Town Colony Drive. In that incident, a man and woman say they were unloading their car at the apartment complex when they said a red Dodge Charger pulled up behind them, two men got out with guns and took their belongings and the car.

Police in Middletown said those suspects were described at three Hispanic males and the red Dodge Charger was also involved in armed robberies in Southington, Plainville, and Waterbury.

“Do your best to get us information that will help us identify them,” said Lt. Brian Hubbs, Middletown Police.

“I’m super paranoid more than anything and it’s unfortunate that people are going to have to be more paranoid because of that,” said Yahaira Escribano. Right now, there is no indication that the carjacking in Cromwell is related to the carjacking in Middletown, however, police say the incidents have been happening all across the state and people need to be alert wherever they go.