WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving.

Police said a 33-year-old man was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 22-year-old man was brought to Waterbury Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.