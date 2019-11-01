1  of  2
Police investigating incident involving Rocky Hill HS football players

Kaylee Merchak

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill school administrators and police are investigating potential criminal activity involving several football players.

On Friday, school officials received a report of inappropriate conduct that reportedly occurred after Thursday’s practice.

After an investigation, it was determined that the student athletes actions violated the school’s policies.

As a result, the team forfeited Friday’s game against Plainville High School and canceled Saturday’s junior varsity game.

It is unclear exactly what the inappropriate conduct was.

Those with any information are asked to Officer Raymond at (860) 258-7640.

