Police K9 locates Waterbury man who pointed gun at police during traffic stop, led police on chase

Crime

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is accused of pointing a gun at police during a traffic stop.

Devon Abney, 27, of Waterbury was arrested Thursday night.

Police tried to stop him in Naugatuck because they thought he was involved in a drug deal. Abney sped off onto Route 8. Officers found him in Beacon Falls.

Police saw Abney jump out of the car with a gun, turn toward police, then run off.

A police K9 officer found Abney nearby.

Police say Abney had heroin, cocaine, and marijuana with him. He faces a list of charges.

