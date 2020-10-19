Police look to identify suspect who robbed power tools from Norwalk store

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking to identify a suspect who they say robbed a home improvement store of power tools in Norwalk.

The incident happened on October 15 around 6 p.m. at the Home Depot store on Connecticut Avenue, when police say a male subject filled a rolling tool storage bin with DeWalt tools and proceeded to an exit door, where a store cashier confronted him.

The suspect used pepper spray to ward off the cashier and left out of the store with the stolen merchandise headed towards Connecticut Avenue.

The Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau is asking the public for assistance with identifying the suspect who is described as a black male, 5’7″ in height, and approximately 150 pounds. The suspect was seen wearing camouflage-style pants with a hooded sweatshirt, jacket, mask, and ball cap.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective John Taranto at (203) 854-3102 or at jtaranto@norwalkct.org. Anonymous tips may be accepted by phone at (203) 854-3111, by texting “NPD” to CRIMES (274637), or by web at www.norwalkpd.com.