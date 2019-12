WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbridge police need your help in solving an armed robbery at a bank.

Police say a man robbed the TD Bank on Amity Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday.

He left the scene on a blue and white motorcycle driven by another person.

Call Woodbridge Police if you have any information. There is a $1,000 reward if that information leads to an arrest.