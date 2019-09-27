Police make narcotics possession arrests near The Towers complex in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police made a two arrests on Thursday involving two suspects charged with possession of narcotics.

According to the Wallingford Police Department, police have received numerous reports of alleged drug activity in the area of The Towers Condominium Complex on Putter Drive over the past several months.

On Thursday, police say they witnessed a drug transaction at The Towers and conducted a motor vehicle stop for the alleged drug dealer.

Police identified the driver as Alexander Rivera, 27 of New Haven. Rivera was also traveling with a 17-year-old boy.

Upon search, officers say they seized 50 bags of heroin and $6,500. Police also spotted a handgun holster in the car, but not the firearm.

(Photo: Wallingford Police Department)

Rivera and the 17-year-old teenager were charged with possession of narcotics, intent to sell narcotics and conspiracy for both charges.

Rivera was released on a $10,000 bond.

