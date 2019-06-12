Police: Man accused of sexual assaulting 5-year-old victim in New Britain

According to the New Britain Police Department, they arrested a suspect of sexual assault of a minor on Monday.

Police say they apprehended Lazaro Alonso Centeno-Delgado, 27, for an outstanding warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old around six months ago.

(Photo: New Britain Police Department – Lazaro Alonso Centeno-Delgado, 27)

Authorities say Centeno-Delgado was known to the 5-year-old victim.

Centeno-Delgado was arraigned on Tuesday and held on a $250,000 bond.

