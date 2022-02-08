Police: Man broke into Naugatuck home with ax, threw knives at victims

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man allegedly broke into a home with a large ax, threw a rock through a window, and threw knives at the people inside during what police described as a domestic dispute.

Officers were called to a home Saturday night for the report of a person throwing a large rock through the picture window. Police said the suspect, Steven Pelletier, 53, ran off before officers arrived.

Several hours later, around 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called back to the home. Pelletier allegedly returned to the home and entered the basement with a large wooden ax.

Police said an altercation took place between Pelletier and the people in the house. One of the victims was able to dial 911, despite Pelletier’s attempts to stop them.

Police said one of the victims took the ax from Pelletier during the altercation. Pelletier then allegedly grabbed several knives from the kitchen and began throwing them at both victims. One victim suffered a cut to his hand during the incident.

Pelletier once again fled the scene before officers arrived. Naugatuck police located him at a hotel in Waterbury. He was arrested and charged with home invasion, first-degree assault, second-degree threatening, two counts of disorderly conduct, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Pelletier was held on a $150,000 bond and appeared in court Monday.