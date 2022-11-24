BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A North Branford man was charged with electronically stalking and harassing a teenager for the second time on Wednesday.

Police said in the summer of 2021 a teenage victim went on a trip out of state with family, friends and classmates. After she returned home from the trip, she began receiving messages from an adult on the trip.

Police identified 52-year-old Christopher Green of North Branford as the suspect.

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school

Police said Green sent more than 350 messages to the victim who only responded by asking him to leave her alone. Green sent an additional 14 messages, according to the police.

Mugshot of Christopher Green (Image courtesy of Bridgeport Police Department)

Bridgeport police said detectives interviewed Green where he provided evidence of his one-way conversation with the victim. The victim never responded to green until she was advised by police to send a message to him asking him to stop contacting her, police said.

Green’s first arrest occurred on Oct. 17 and he was given a $100,000 bond.

Bridgeport police said he began sending the same victim messages shortly after his arrest. Police said the victim had several missed phone calls from the suspect.

Bridgeport police said the victim located dozens of emails from Green in an account she does not typically use. A second arrest warrant was approved, and Green was arrested Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Det. Jeremy Kelly at 203-581-5386 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS line at 203-576-TIPS.