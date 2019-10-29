Police Officer in Bridgeport hit in a Motor Vehicle Accident

Bridgeport, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport Police have arrested a man after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into police.

According to police, late Monday night, Jahheed John from Norwalk, had stolen an Acura TL that had 4 other passengers in it. After police ran the license plates and discovered it to be stolen they attempted to stop the car, but John refused to stop and sped off.

Police said they pursed the car for about 4 or 5 streets until John ran the Acura into the side of the police car in pursuit on Laurel Avenue.

After the crash, John fled the scene, leaving the four other passengers in the car. They were detained for a short period of time and then released with no charges.

After John fled the scene, the State Police K-9 unit was deployed and they were able to find him a few blocks away using his scent.

According to police, both John and the officer involved in the crash were brought to the hospital for injuries sustained during the accident.

John has been charged with reckless driving, improper turning/stopping signals, larceny and officer interference and he is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.