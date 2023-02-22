STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a man was accused of making threats to “shoot up” the Stratford School of Aviation and turn it into a “crater”, according to authorities.

In Dec. 2022, a witness told police that a Stratford School of Aviation student identified as Joseph Cyr, 21, of Oxford, allegedly made a comment that he “wanted to shoot up graduation,” officials said.

Mugshot of Joseph Cyr (CREDIT: Connecticut State Police)

It is alleged that witnesses heard Cyr make comments to his classmates that if he were kicked out of the school, he would turn the airport into a “crater,” and he knew where some of his classmates lived, police said.

A witness said they advised the school staff of the incident, but they wanted to speak to police on the matter, officials said.

An additional witness came forward and said that they heard Cyr make the comments about shooting up graduation and that Cyr wanted to bring a coworker or friend with him in Dec. 2022.

A witness also told police that on Feb. 16, one of Cyr’s classmates asked him what would happen if Cyr was kicked out of school and he allegedly said, “If I go down everyone is going down with me,” and implied the airport would become a “crater.” A witness told police these comments cause them to fear for their safety.

State police contacted administrators at the Stratford School for Aviation, who told police they were aware of the allegations and had already begun an administrative investigation.

According to police, an arrest warrant affidavit was granted for Cyr on Saturday. He was taken into custody at his Oxford home and transported to Connecticut State Police Troop G, authorities said.

Cyr was processed and charged with the following offenses: breach of peace in the second degree and threatening in the second degree.

Cyr was released on a $50,000 court-set bond, pending arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on Thursday.