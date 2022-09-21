NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A manager at the Planet Fitness in Naugatuck was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly filming an unclothed man from a ceiling.

23-year-old Jordan Hill turned himself into Naugatuck police headquarters based on an active arrest warrant stemming from a voyeurism incident on June 30, according to the authorities.

Mugshot of 23-year-old Jordan Hill (IMAGE: Naugatuck Police Department)

Naugatuck police said they received a complaint that an individual had been filmed while in a tanning booth at the Naugatuck Planet Fitness.

The victim told police that when he exited the tanning booth to go into the tanning area, he looked upwards toward the ceiling and noticed a male holding a cell phone. The victim said the man was recording him while he was still unclothed.

The male was later identified by the victim as the manager of the store, police said.

Jordan was charged with criminal attempt at voyeurism. He was released on a 20,000 surety bond.

He is expected to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on October 19.

News 8 is working to confirm if Jordan Hill is still an employee at Planet Fitness.