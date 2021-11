MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man is accused of threatening to blow up his apartment.

Zachary Gallipolli, 33, was arrested on Thursday. Police were called to Railroad Avenue in September because he was threatening to hurt himself.

They say possible explosive components were found in his apartment. Gallipolli is charged with possession of an assault weapon.