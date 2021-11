SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Southington are looking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

Police said a woman stole $700 worth of items from Shoprite on Sunday.

When the loss prevention associate confronted her, police said she pulled out a hypodermic needle and threatened to stab them multiple times with it.

If you know who she is, call Southington Police at (860) 621-0101.