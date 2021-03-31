Police search for dog stolen in Danbury home burglary

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for a dog that was stolen from a Danbury home during a burglary last week.

Police say that on Thursday, officers responded to a home after receiving a complaint of a residential burglary in the area of Mill Ridge Road.

During the burglary, a female 1-year-old American Bully named Godiva was reportedly taken.

Police are now asking anyone with information on the burglary or the whereabouts of Godiva to contact detectives at 203-797-2168 or call the anonymous tips line at 203-790-8477.

There were no further details released on the burglary. The incident remains under investigation.