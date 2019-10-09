Police search for man wanted in Manchester restaurant robbery

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Manchester restaurant on Monday afternoon.

Police say that at around 4 p.m., officers responded to the Ruby Chinese Restaurant, at 485 Hartford Road, for the report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man wearing a grey sweatshirt, light colored sweatpants and a black knit hat walked into the restaurant and implied that he had a gun.

(Manchester Police)

He then forced two employees to go into the bathroom while he took money from the registers and an employee’s purse.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. While his identity is unknown, police have released surveillance images from the robbery.

(Manchester Police)

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has any information on the robbery is urged to contact detectives at (860) 645-5546.