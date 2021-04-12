Police search for suspect after four injured in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after four people were shot in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Police say that at around 12:14 a.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Gasparri Lane when they found blood trails and evidence of shots fired. They then found two victims also in the area. One victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper thigh and the other sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks area.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries. Police also discovered two other victims of the shooting at the hospital. One victim had a gunshot wound to the hand, and the the other suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Neither of their injuries were considered life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. Police say that the suspect in the shooting is described as being a dark skin Hispanic male, who was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and driving a dark colored motor vehicle.

Waterbury police ask that anyone with information on this incident or the suspect contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234

