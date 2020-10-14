Police search for two men wanted in armed robbery of Stratford bank

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the two men who allegedly robbed a Stratford bank at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon.

Stratford police say that at around 4 p.m., two men entered the Chase Bank at 2855 Main Street, when one of them displayed a handgun and a note demanding money. The second suspect stood away from the teller windows, before the pair fled with about $1,000.

According to police, one of the suspects is described as a white male with blue eyes and short hair. He was wearing jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. He was also armed with a silver handgun.

Police say the second suspect is described as a white male with longer hair, who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is urged to contact detectives at 203-385-4125, 203-385-4119 or the TIP line at 203-375-8477.