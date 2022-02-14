MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are looking for two males in connection with an armed pistol robbery of an Ultra gas station in Mansfield that took place Friday night around 11p.m.

The two men arrived in an unknown vehicle and stole an undisclosed amount of money. One suspect was described as a light-skinned male who was possibly Hispanic. He was approximately 5’6” tall and seen wearing camouflage pants, a grey long sleeve sweater with a red-orange vest and a black ski mask.

The other suspect was described as a very heavyset possible Hispanic male, 5’9” wearing black athletic pants, a black long sleeve zip up and a multicolored mask.

Anyone with information on the including the identity or whereabouts of the two subjects is asked to contact Det. Hogan at 860-896-3236 or at matthew.hogan@ct.gov. All information can remain anonymous.