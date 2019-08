EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haddam Police are looking for a man who was seen stealing golf clubs from Fox Hopyard Golf Course.

Police say that the man was seen casing the golf course last Thursday between 11:30am-12:10pm. He was then seen taking golf clubs from a golf cart before leaving in a white car.

East Haddam PD is looking for this individual. He was seen casing the Fox Hopyard Golf Course in East Haddam last Thursday between 11:30am & 12:10pm, he was then seen taking golf clubs from a golf cart before leaving in a white car. Any information please call 860-891-8106. pic.twitter.com/GkcOPpq1Uj — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 18, 2019

Police ask that anyone with information please call (860)-891-8106.